RCB vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2024: The Royal Challengers Bengaluru are all set to take on the SunRisers Hyderabad at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on April 15 from 07:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) onwards. Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in LSG vs DC on Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news and team prediction ahead of Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs SunRisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 match 30. RCB vs SRH IPL 2024 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs SunRisers Hyderabad Indian Premier League Season 17 Match 30 in Bengaluru

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru are currently placed at the bottom of the points table with just one win from six games and now would look forward to returning to the winning ways. RCB have showcased power in their batting but their bowling has been a reason of concern for the side. The team has been mostly reliable on the performance of Virat Kohli and main players such as skipper Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell are yet to fire with the bat. IPL 2024 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate.

On the other hand, the SunRisers Hyderabad won a close match against the Punjab Kings in the last game. SRH have been a batting-heavy side with the likes of Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen and Aiden Markram in the team. All these players have been performing well and are the top performers of the side. The experience of Pat Cummins and Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the bowling is helping the side really well.

RCB vs SRH IPL 2024 2024 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Heinrich Klaasen (SRH) and Dinesh Karthik (RCB)

Batsmen: Faf du Plessis (RCB), Abhishek Sharma (SRH), Virat Kohli (RCB), Aiden Markram (SRH)

All-rounders: Cameron Green (RCB, Shahbaz Ahmed (SRH)

Bowlers: Mohammed Siraj (RCB), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (SRH), Yash Dayal (RCB)

RCB vs SRH IPL 2024 2024 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Virat Kohli (c), Heinrich Klaasen (vc)

RCB vs SRH IPL 2024 2024 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Faf du Plessis (RCB), Abhishek Sharma (SRH), Virat Kohli (RCB), Aiden Markram (SRH), Heinrich Klaasen (SRH), Dinesh Karthik (RCB), Cameron Green (RCB, Shahbaz Ahmed (SRH), Mohammed Siraj (RCB), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (SRH), Yash Dayal (RCB)

