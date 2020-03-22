RCB Welcomes Sunil Chhetri in Style After the Legendary Footballer Reveals He Would Like to Play for Virat Kohli-Led Side in IPL

Sunil Chhetri and Royal Challengers Bangalore r (Photo Credits: IANS)

During a recently-concluded question/answer session of Twitter, Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri revealed that Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore in one team he would like to play for in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Now, RCB has also responded towards the legendary football’s desire and welcomed him with open arms. Taking to their official Twitter account, RCB posted a video of a number 11 RCB jersey with Chhetri’s name inducted in it, saying that they are ‘ready’ to include Chhetri in their family. Sunil Chhetri Picks Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore as One Team He Would Like to Play for in IPL (See Tweet).

“We’re ready when you are @chetrisunil11,” read the caption of the video shared by the IPL franchise on Twitter. In fact, Chhetri is known to share a great bond with RCB’s captain and the two talismanic athletes were also seeing hanging on many occasions. They have also never shied away from expressing their fond and respect for each other and it will be interesting to see their love and respect for each other. Meanwhile, let’s look at the video shared by RCB.

Chhetri Picks RCB!!

I'm a Bangalore boy 😉 That should answer your question. https://t.co/XF0OZxcfwR — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) March 20, 2020

RCB Responds!!

Despite being a star-studded side, the IPL franchise has never lifted the trophy even once and who knows, Chhetri’s inclusion might do the trick. Well, the fans of the franchise will certainly want Virat Kohli and Co to open their account in the 13th season of the IPL. However, the start of the tournament is under the clouds amid the coronavirus scare and some speculations are that the gala tournament could well get called off.