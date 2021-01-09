Marnus Labuschange was involved in a banter with Shubman Gill during the day two of the ongoing third Test between Australia and India at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Labuschagne was heard on stump mic enquiring about Gill’s favourite player. “Who’s your favourite player?” Labuschange asked. Gill, who was more focused on his batting, replied “I will tell you after the match.” However, Labuschagne went further with his query and asked was it Sachin Tendulkar or Virat Kohli. “After the ball... Sachin? Do you reckon Virat?” he said. Curious Marnus Labuschagne Asks Shubman Gill About His Favourite Cricketer, Mentions Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli; Gets Stunning Reply From Young Indian Opener (Watch Video).

Now, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for which Gill plays in the Indian Premier League (IPL) posted an old video of the Indian opener from an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session in which he revealed who his favourite cricketer was. And not so surprising, it is Sachin Tendulkar. “Here you go, Marnus. We've got some help from one of our 2018 #AskMeAnything sessions,” wrote KKR in the caption of the video.

Here’s KKR Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kolkata Knight Riders (@kkriders)

Gill playing in his second Test scored his maiden Test half-century before being dismissed on an individual score of 50. The right-handed batsman was caught by Cameron Green at gully off Pat Cummins. Gill added half-century stand for the opening wicket with Rohit Sharma and helped India get off to a good start.

