Team India rewrote the history books after thrashing Australia in the fourth and final Test match by five wickets. Rishabh Pant scored a sensational half-century as the Aussies lost their first Test at the Gabba since 1988. With this triumph, the visitors also won the four-match series 2-1 and retained the Border Gavaskar Trophy. Social media went absolutely berserk as the cricket world witnessed an absolute miracle in Brisbane. Ajinkya Rahane’s men were on the backfoot before the deciding clash with numerous big names like  Virat Kohli, Ishant Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, and Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Hanuma Vihari were out of the fixture. Rishabh Pant Guides India to Three-Wicket Win As Visitors Register Historic 2-1 Series Win.

On the other hand, the Aussies had a full-strength team, and their triumph against a depleted Indian team looked inevitable. Moreover, India had to chase 327 runs in the last innings on a deteriorating Gabba track. Nevertheless, Ajinkya Rahane’s men didn’t put their guards down and crossed the line. While Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara played crucial knocks, wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant was the chief architect of India’s triumph. He scored an unbeaten 89 of 138 deliveries to take his side to supremacy. As records shattered in Brisbane, Twitterati also went wild as fans heaped praises on Team India. Rishabh Pant Becomes Fastest Indian Wicket-Keeper To Score 1,000 Test Runs.

For the unversed, India also won the 2018-19 Test series down under and have now, retained the Border Gavaskar Trophy.  Notably, India had all the big names in that series while Aussies missed Steve Smith and David Warner's services. The tables turned around this time as India had a depleted squad while Aussies looked mighty on paper. The result, however, went in the visitors’ favour once again.

