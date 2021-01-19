Team India rewrote the history books after thrashing Australia in the fourth and final Test match by five wickets. Rishabh Pant scored a sensational half-century as the Aussies lost their first Test at the Gabba since 1988. With this triumph, the visitors also won the four-match series 2-1 and retained the Border Gavaskar Trophy. Social media went absolutely berserk as the cricket world witnessed an absolute miracle in Brisbane. Ajinkya Rahane’s men were on the backfoot before the deciding clash with numerous big names like Virat Kohli, Ishant Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, and Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Hanuma Vihari were out of the fixture. Rishabh Pant Guides India to Three-Wicket Win As Visitors Register Historic 2-1 Series Win.

On the other hand, the Aussies had a full-strength team, and their triumph against a depleted Indian team looked inevitable. Moreover, India had to chase 327 runs in the last innings on a deteriorating Gabba track. Nevertheless, Ajinkya Rahane’s men didn’t put their guards down and crossed the line. While Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara played crucial knocks, wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant was the chief architect of India’s triumph. He scored an unbeaten 89 of 138 deliveries to take his side to supremacy. As records shattered in Brisbane, Twitterati also went wild as fans heaped praises on Team India. Rishabh Pant Becomes Fastest Indian Wicket-Keeper To Score 1,000 Test Runs.

Winning Scenes!!

This is Test cricket. This is India 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 Amazing scenes as they win the series thanks to a performance from Rishabh Pant that defies belief 🤯 Australia lose at the Gabba for the first time since 1988!!! pic.twitter.com/hXmNTz96ZJ — Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) January 19, 2021

Records Shattered!!

✅First Asian side to win back-to-back Test series Down Under ✅First team to beat 🇦🇺 at the Gabba since 1988 Bruised and battered in the 1st Test, who would’ve imagined this!💥 This #TeamIndia knows how to rewrite HISTORY 💪🏻#AUSvIND #Test #Cricket #ShubmanGill #RishabhPant pic.twitter.com/lFsKg61TAY — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) January 19, 2021

More Praises!!

A historical, world famous win for #TeamIndia. Proud feeling 👌👏 🇮🇳 Test series sealed 2-1 Hatsoff Pant for the matchwinning knock 89*(138) Gill 91(146) Pujara 56(211) Sundar 22(29) - super cameo, grt Test debut Weakened side, yet a terrific performance!#AUSvIND #AUSvsIND — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) January 19, 2021

Innings Of Lifetime!!

This in an inning for a lifetime! RISHABH PANT for y'all! pic.twitter.com/KSofM24l2X — Cheeru (@sobermonk) January 19, 2021

King Pant!!

Winning Knock!!

RISHABH PANT IS IN THE TEAM TO WIN MATCHES AND NOT JUST WICKETKEEPING SKILLS. pic.twitter.com/E6E3mdl0JV — The Joker 🃏 (@Joker122018) January 19, 2021

For the unversed, India also won the 2018-19 Test series down under and have now, retained the Border Gavaskar Trophy. Notably, India had all the big names in that series while Aussies missed Steve Smith and David Warner's services. The tables turned around this time as India had a depleted squad while Aussies looked mighty on paper. The result, however, went in the visitors’ favour once again.

