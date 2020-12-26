The fans from all over the world are quite shocked with the news of the demise of cricketer-turned-commentator Robin Jackman. He played 15 ODIs and scored 54 runs in the longer format of the match. The former England bowler had scalped 14 wickets in the ODI and 17 wickets in Test matches. The cause of his death is not known as yet. Jackman made his ODI debut against India in 1974 and then featured in the match against New Zealand in 1983 which was his last game in the 50 over format. The former England cricketer made his Test debut in March 1981 against West Indies and played his last game against Pakistan in the following year. Robin Jackman No More.

Jackman went to the West Indies with England in 1980-81. However, he was married to a South African and played and coached in South Africa during winters. Guyana had a strict anti-apartheid policy. They deported him. The Test match was cancelled. The fans took to social media to express shock over the death of the former cricketer.

Rip Robin Jackman sir 🙏 — Bhagyesh joshi 🏏 (@Cricbhagya82) December 25, 2020



REst in Peace Robin Jackman 🙏🏻 I remember his commentary for 2004 Pak Tour “His 1st against Pak ,17th overall and 11th away from home “ On Dravid reaching 100 pic.twitter.com/cLpZX7FO4u — Revanth (@revanthbandari7) December 25, 2020



RIP 🙏 Robin Jackman (age 75). We lost a good man today. Player , coach, and commentator. Condolences to the family . pic.twitter.com/PwJ5gPFi2B — Marly Mokes (@MarlyMokes22) December 25, 2020



When there are no more quality left in com box these days . One of the best leaves us for heaven . Rest Well #RobinJackman . pic.twitter.com/wUsTWZWAnt — Arnab Bhattacharyya (@TheBongGunner) December 25, 2020

He was also seen in the commentary panel for the recent edition of the Indian Premier League 2020. We offer heartfelt condolences to the family of the former England player.

