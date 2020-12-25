Hello and welcome to the live blog for the day. First of all, we wish our readers a Merry Christmas. May you stay healthy and may God bless you all with the choicest of blessings. Talking about the live blog we shall bring to you all the sports updates for the day. The Indian team is prepping up for the second Test match which is all set to begin from December 26, 2020. This time the Indian team will be without the services of Virat Kohli who has flown back as he is now expecting his first child. IPL Funny Memes Go Viral After BCCI Announces 10-Team Indian Premier League from 2022 Onwards, Fans React With Hilarious Memes on Social Media.

The Indian team was seen sweating it out in the nets ahead of the match in Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne. Ajinkya Rahane will be leading the team in the absence of Kohli. Throughout the day we shall give you the updates regarding the weather report, Dream11 team a so on. Ahead of the game, we had Justin Langer's statement going viral wherein he was asked about the changes he would make in the team had he stepped into the shoes of Ravi Shastri. "None of my business. I have had enough with stresses,” Langer said during a virtual media conference. Today we also had good news for all the IPL fans as the BCCI has allowed 10 teams to battle it out in the IPL 2022.

Talking about Indian football, we shall have no matches today. The ISL 2020-21 match will take place on Saturday on December 26, 2020. Even the EPL 2020-21 matches won't be held today. on December 26, 2020, we shall have Manchester United and Leicester City.