Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa will celebrate his 35th birthday today (November 11, 2020). The Karnataka-born cricketer was one of the most consistent cricketers of his generation and has represented the national team in T20I and ODI format. The enigmatic batsman has also been one of the mainstays in the Indian Premier League since its inception. So as the cricketer turns a year older, we take a look at some of his best performances in IPL. Jos Butler, Rahul Tewatia, David Miller & Robin Uthappa Break the Stigma by Talking About Periods, Rajasthan Royals Shares Video.

Robin Uthappa started his journey in the Indian Premier League with Mumbai Indians, where he played for a single season before joining Royal Challengers Bangalore, Following a two-year stay at RCB, Uthappa joined Pune Warriors India, establishing himself as one of the best batsmen in the league. However, the cricketer's best spell came with Kolkata Knight Riders, where he won the orange cap and the IPL title in 2014. After six years at KKR, Uthappa joined Rajasthan Royals at the start of the 2020 season. Here are some of Robin Uthappa’s best performances in IPL.

83* vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 1PL 2014

In a crucial game against Virat Kohli-led RCB, Robin Uthappa showed why he was one of the best players in the league that season. Playing for KKR, the batsman scored 83 runs off 51 deliveries as Kolkata posted a huge total to win the game comfortably by 30 runs. The inning included 10 fours and 1 six

80 vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2014

Yet another classic knock by Robin Uthappa in the 2014 season and this was a crucial one. Batting first MI put on a score of 141 runs on the board against KKR. Chasing the score, Robin Uthappa dominated the Mumbai bowling scoring 80 runs off 52 deliveries and guiding his team to an important win.

80* vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2015

This innings was another example of Robin Uthappa taking the game away from the opponents with brilliant batting at the top of the order. CSK set up a score of 165 in the game and with their bowling attack, MS Dhoni’s team would have fancied their chances. But a knock of 80 runs in 58 delivers turned the game in KKR’s favour as they won in the final over.

22 vs KXIP, IPL 2010

This knock portrays Robin Uthappa’s ability as a finisher while playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore, RCB needed 48 runs in their final four overs and Uthappa scored 22 runs off just eight deliveries, taking his team over the line. He smashed Brett Lee for two sixes and a four in the 17th over.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 11, 2020 08:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).