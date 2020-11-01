Right from the start of IPL 2020, Rajasthan Royals has been attempting to break the stigma of talking about menstrual hygiene. In fact team, RR also spots a jersey with which has a NIINE Sanitary napkin logo at the rear end. Now, Jos Butler, Rahul Tewatia, David Miller and Robin Uthappa have come forward for a video where they talk about periods. Robin Uthappa is the one who asks questions to these three cricketers and each of them answers those questions quite honestly. Menstrual talks are something that is usually spoken in hushed volumes since it’s considered to be a taboo. But Rajasthan Royals have made a beautiful attempt at breaking the stereotype and being candid. IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals Partners With Niine to Break Stereotypes.

The team has further shared a video on social media handles. The best part about the video was that none of these cricketers was embarrassed to talk about menstrual hygiene. Miller, Tewatia and Butler put forth their voiceS quite candidly. They urged the followers to break the stigma since they also did. Now, let's have a look at the video shared by Royals.

Rajasthan Royals is the first IPL team to endorse sanitary napkins after they partnered with NIINE where they will provide menstrual hygiene to nine girls. The video turned out to be quite inspiring for all the viewers!

