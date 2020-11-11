Rohit Sharma added another jewel in his already-illustrious crown after Mumbai Indians (MI) lifted the Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) title. With this, the right-handed batsman became the first captain to win as many as five IPL trophies. Although MI were favourites stepping into the final encounter, Rohit was under the pump as he didn’t enjoy a great campaign with the bat this season. However, he regained his lost touch back in the summit clash against Delhi Capitals as the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin, and Kagiso Rabada were smashed all over the park. In total, the 33-year-old scored 68 runs off 51 balls as MI comfortably won the game by five wickets. Did You Know Mumbai Indians Captain Rohit Sharma Lifted IPL 2009 Title With Deccan Chargers?

The swashbuckling batsman was nothing but ecstatic after the game as he hailed the valiant effort of his team in the season. “Valiant effort through the season. Loved being part of it. What an experience @mipaltan #OneFamily,” Rohit tweeted while sharing a picture with his teammates and support staff. Netizens Hail Rohit Sharma For Leading Mumbai Indians to Win IPL 2020 Finals Against Delhi Capitals.

Valiant effort through the season. Loved being part of it. What an experience @mipaltan #OneFamily pic.twitter.com/3tcbCUqgnc — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) November 11, 2020

Rohit received massive praises for not just his batting but leadership skills as well. While Virender Sehwag hailed him as the best captain in the T20 format, Gautam Gambhir advised the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to hand over the reins of India’s white-ball team to the opener.

Meanwhile, Rohit – who sustained a hamstring injury in the middle of the season – is now expected to go under rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore after Diwali. Owing to fitness concerns, he has been rested for India’s T20I and ODI series against Australia. However, he’ll be back in action in the four-match Test series which gets underway on December 17.

