Mumbai Indians have won their fifth IPL title by defeating Shreyas Iyer’s Delhi Capitals by five wickets. It was Rohit Sharma who led the team to win by scoring a half-century and gave a great start to the team at the Dubai International Stadium. He completed 4,000 runs for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL as Sharma got out on 68 runs from 51 balls. It was quite an easy win for Rohit Sharma and men as they chased a total of 156 runs on the board. Needless to say that the netizens were quite happy with Sharma for his solid knock and the social media was flooded with tweets praising the MI captain. MI vs DC Highlights Dream11 IPL 2020 Final.

During the course of his inning, Sharma scored five boundaries and four sixes and gave a stunning start to the team. Quinton de Kock was the second-highest scorer for the team with 20 runs. Titbits from others helped the team get to the total quite easily. Needless to say that the fans went berserk with their fifth title win. No sooner the team won the title, Rohit started trending on social media. Now, let's check out the tweets below:

Delhi Capitals missed out on the bus as this was the first time that they made way into the finals of the tournament but at last Mumbai Indians walked away with the last laugh.

