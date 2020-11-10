Mumbai Indians have won their fifth IPL title by defeating Shreyas Iyer’s Delhi Capitals by five wickets. It was Rohit Sharma who led the team to win by scoring a half-century and gave a great start to the team at the Dubai International Stadium. He completed 4,000 runs for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL as Sharma got out on 68 runs from 51 balls. It was quite an easy win for Rohit Sharma and men as they chased a total of 156 runs on the board. Needless to say that the netizens were quite happy with Sharma for his solid knock and the social media was flooded with tweets praising the MI captain. MI vs DC Highlights Dream11 IPL 2020 Final.

During the course of his inning, Sharma scored five boundaries and four sixes and gave a stunning start to the team. Quinton de Kock was the second-highest scorer for the team with 20 runs. Titbits from others helped the team get to the total quite easily. Needless to say that the fans went berserk with their fifth title win. No sooner the team won the title, Rohit started trending on social media. Now, let's check out the tweets below:

#MIvsDC Mi becomes the champion of IPL 2020 Le Rohit Sharma be like pic.twitter.com/7J8iHaWvpL — Rachit Maheshwari (@RachitNawal) November 10, 2020

IPL has become a tournament where other captains try to negotiate with Rohit Sharma for at least one title , but then fail and return miserably pic.twitter.com/vs2XpiWv1Y — Fahir Maithutty (@fahir_me) November 10, 2020

Rohit Sharma in IPL 50th match - 87 runs 100th match - 50 runs 150th match - 58 runs 200th match - 68 runs (Today)#MIvsDC — CricBeat (@Cric_beat) November 10, 2020

Delhi Capitals missed out on the bus as this was the first time that they made way into the finals of the tournament but at last Mumbai Indians walked away with the last laugh.

