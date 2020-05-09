Rohit Sharma Shares Picture of Shot Which He Never Trained but ‘Loved’ the Result

Rohit Sharma (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Several major cricket series and tournaments have been paused owing to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. In the meantime, many prominent players have become more active on social media than usual, giving the fans glimpses about their daily-life activities. Recently, India's swashbuckling opener Rohit Sharma took to his official Instagram account and shared a picture of him playing an unusual shot. In the snap, the right-handed batsman can be seen lying in the ground while batting. However, the caption depicts that Rohit has smashed the ball over the boundary ropes. Rohit Sharma, Suresh Raina React to Praveen Kumar’s Throwback Picture, Recall ‘Fun Days’ With Indian Team (See Post).

" Shot I never trained for but loved the end result," read the caption of the picture shared by the star batsman. Well, Rohit, who played his last international match back in February, is certainly missing being in ground and he will want to get back in the game as soon as possible. Meanwhile, let’s look at Rohit’s latest post on the picture-sharing website.

View Post:

View this post on Instagram Shot I never trained for but loved the end result 😬 A post shared by Rohit Sharma (@rohitsharma45) on May 7, 2020 at 3:43am PDT

Meanwhile, the right-handed batsman has been doing many live sessions with several fellow cricketers. His most recent chat was with Australian opener David Warner where the two talked about various topics ranging from cricket and personal life.

In normal circumstances, Rohit would have been leading Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, just like major events around the world, the T20 extravaganza has also been postponed due to the global health scare. Well, IPL 2020 isn’t likely to get started this year. Thus, Rohit’s next assignment might come in the ICC T20 World Cup 2020.