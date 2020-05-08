Rohit Sharma, Suresh Raina React to Praveen Kumar’s Throwback Picture, Recall ‘Fun Days’ With Indian Team (See Post)

Praveen Kumar, Suresh Raina and Rohit Sharma (Photo Credits: Twitter/@PraveenKumar)

Rohit Sharma and Suresh Raina recalled the fun moments in the Indian dressing room from the past. Rohit and Raina were reacting to Praveen Kumar’s throwback back of the trio in Indian colours. In the picture, all three Indian cricketers can be seen making faces. Praveen had shared the picture on his twitter handle and asked Rohit and Raina if they remembered the moment when the picture was taken. With sporting events across the globe suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, cricketers have taken to social media to engage with the fans and keep themselves busy amidst the lockdown. Rohit Sharma Special: 5 Times When Hitman’s Cheeky Replies at Press Conferences Left Everyone in Splits.

“It was a good match brother, still remember your spell where you took Dilshan off stump with outswinger,” Raina said recalling the match after which the mentioned picture was taken. From Raina’s comment, it was apparent that the match was against Sri Lanka and Praveen Kumar was the pick of the bowlers using his swing and variations to dismantle the Sri Lanka batting order. Rohit called it “hysterical” and said: “Those were the days man what fun.” Chennai Super Kings Turns Nostalgic, Shares Unseen Picture of MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina and Other CSK Players From 2005 Archives.

Praveen Kumar Shares Throwback Picture with Rohit and Raina

Suresh Raina Reacts to Praveen Kumar's Picture

It was a good match brother, still remember your spell where you took Dilshan off stump with outswinger 👌!! Stay safe love to family https://t.co/rahIUEvgyq — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) May 7, 2020

Those Were Fun Days - Rohit Sharma

Meanwhile, Praveen Kumar announced retirement from all forms of cricket in October 2018, while Rohit and Raina are currently under quarantine and have been exercising at their home to keep themselves fit and ready for whenever cricket resumes.

Under normal circumstances, both the cricketers would have been playing for their respective teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL) but the 2020 edition of the franchise T20 tournament was suspended indefinitely due to the lockdown and the pandemic threat.