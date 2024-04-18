Mohali (Punjab) [India], April 18: Former Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma leap-frogged Kieron Pollard's long-standing record for most sixes for the Mumbai-based franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Rohit achieved the remarkable feat during Mumbai Indians's clash against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 33rd match of the IPL 2024 at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium on Thursday. Most Matches in IPL History: Rohit Sharma Becomes Second Player After MS Dhoni To Feature in 250 Indian Premier League Games.

The 36-year-old faced 25 balls against PBKS and scored 36 runs at a strike rate of 144. He slammed 2 fours and 3 overhead boundaries during his time on the crease.

Currently, Rohit has smashed 224 sixes for MI in the T20 tournament. Pollard holds the second place on the list with 223 sixes. Hardik Pandya and Ishan Kishan stand in the third and fourth place with 104 and 103 sixes respectively. Coming to the match, Sam Curran-led PBKS won the toss and decided to bowl against Hardik Pandya's MI on Thursday. Suryakumar Yadav scored a half-century as Mumbai Indians scored 192/7. For Punjab Kings, Harshal Patel starred with three wickets. Bowled! Jasprit Bumrah Rattles Rilee Rossouw’s Stumps With Fiery Yorker During PBKS vs MI IPL 2024 Match (Watch Video).

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Rilee Rossouw, Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran (C), Jitesh Sharma (Wk), Liam Livingstone, Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh.

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (Wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (C), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Mohammad Nabi, Gerald Coetzee, Shreyas Gopal, Jasprit Bumrah. (ANI)