Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Included in David Warner’s India-Australia Combined IPL XI

Since IPL’s inception in 2008, Australian players have played an important role in the league’s growth as one of the top cricketing competitions in the world. The likes of David Warner, Shane Warne, Shane Watson, Glenn Maxwell and many others have become household names by now. In a recent interview with Harsha Bhogle, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain David Warner has revealed his combined India-Australia IPL XI of all time. Virat Kohli Driven by Passion to Dominate Rivals, Steve Smith Just Enjoys Batting: David Warner on Differences Between Two Superstars of Cricket.

As expected the team includes superstar from both the countries although the likes of Yuvraj Singh and Shane Watson failed to make the cut. In his ‘galactico’ IPL XI, Warner picked himself and Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma as the two openers while RCB skipper Virat Kohli was unsurprisingly picked at No. 3. David Warner Explains Similarities Between Him & Virat Kohli.

Meanwhile, CSK’s all-time leading run-scorer in the competition, Suresh Raina took the No. 4 slot. Two all-rounders followed the batting juggernauts as Hardik Pandya and Glenn Maxwell were selected for the No. 5 and No.6 positions. Meanwhile, CSK skipper MS Dhoni comes in at No.7 also as the wicket-keeper of the side.

Moving onto the bowling department, Warner’s national side team-mate Mitchell Starc comes in at No.8 while Jasprit Bumrah and Ashish Nehra occupy the ninth and tenth slots. The explosive Australian couldn’t pick between Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal for the No.11 spot.

David Warner is one of the best players to ever play in the cash-rich league. Along with being the tournament’s fourth-highest leading run-scorer, Warner also captained his SRH side to the title in 2016, where he was the second-highest run-getter.

David Warner’s IPL XI: David Warner, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina, Hardik Pandya, Glenn Maxwell, MS Dhoni (WK), Mitchell Starc, Jasprit Bumrah, Ashish Nehra, Yuzvendra Chahal / Kuldeep Yadav