Virat Kohli Driven by Passion to Dominate Rivals, Steve Smith Just Enjoys Batting: David Warner on Differences Between Two Superstars of Cricket

Virat Kohli, Steve Smith and David Warner (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Virat Kohli and Steve Smith are two of the best cricketers of the current generation and arguably among the greatest of all-time. The impact they have on their respective teams is beyond any other in current times. Both the players have also become two of the most recognizable faces international cricket and are superstars of the game. Smith’s national teammate David Warner was recently asked about the similarities and differences of both the stars and according to him both have had a tremendous impact on cricket but Kohli is driven by sheer dominance while Smith just enjoys batting. David Warner Explains Similarities Between Him & Virat Kohli.

"Virat's passion and drive to score runs is different to what Steve's would be," Warner said while taking to Cricbuzz. "Steve is going out there for a hit in the middle, that's how he sees things. He's hitting them out in the middle, he's having fun, he's enjoying himself, just does not want to get out." Warner also revealed both Kohli and Smith are like “chalk and cheese” but both have the “mental capacity” to score big. Ashish Nehra Slams Virat Kohli for ‘ODI Not Relevant This Year’ Statement, 'Are You Trying to Tell That the Indian Team Didn't Try to Win', Says Former Pacer.

Talking of Virat, Warner said that when the Indian skipper is batting he is aware that if he sticks around in the middle, his team will dominate the proceedings. "Virat obviously doesn't want to get out but he knows if he spends a certain amount of time out there, he's going to score plenty of runs at a rapid rate. He's going to get on top of you. That allows the guys coming in, especially in the Indian team you've got a lot of players who can be flamboyant as well."

He also spoke out on the similarities between Kohli and himself. "I can't speak for Virat, obviously, but it's almost like we got this thing in us when we go (out to the middle) we need to prove people wrong, prove someone wrong,” he said. "If you're in that contest, and if I'm going at him for example, you're thinking, 'Alright, I'm going to score more runs than him, I'm going to take a quick single on him'. You are trying to better that person in that game. That's where the passion comes from."