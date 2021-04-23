Match 18 of the VIVO Indian Premier League will see Rajasthan Royals crossing swords with Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Having lost three of their first four games, both sides have made a terrible start to their campaign and would be raring to win this fixture. While Rajasthan Royals are coming off a 10-wicket loss against table-toppers Royal Challengers Bangalore, Eoin Morgan’s men suffered an 18-run loss in their last assignment against Chennai Super Kings. Hence, it would be interesting to see which team makes progression in the team standings after this contest. RR vs KKR Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About VIVO IPL 2021 Match 18.

Meanwhile, Dream11 fans should continue reading to find out who can be your best pick as captain and vice-captain while you select your fantasy team for this game. Notably, the selection of captain and vice-captain is crucial when it comes to earning rewards in Dream11. Captain fetches you 2x points, while for vice-captain, you get 1.5x points and picking the right players for these two slots while making your fantasy team could make all the difference. Here are the two suitable players for the slot. RR vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2021: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Indian Premier League Season 14 Match 18.

RR vs KKR Dream11 Team Selection Captain Pick: Andre Russell

After blowing hot and cold in the first few games, Russell went back to his prime against CSK and scored a 21-ball fifty. Although his efforts didn’t take KKR over the line, it indeed enhanced his self-confidence. Not to forget, the Caribbean all-rounder also took a five-wicket haul in this tournament, and all these factors make Russell an ideal captain for your fantasy team.

RR vs KKR Dream11 Team Selection Vice-Captain Pick: Jos Buttler

The England dasher is yet to fire this season but with the clash against KKR taking place in Mumbai, Buttler can bring his A-game out. In the past few days, the Wankhede track has witnessed high-scoring games. Moreover, KKR don’t have a lot of big names in the bowling department. Hence, if Buttler gets going in the upcoming match, Kolkata’s defeat is likely get ensured.

RR vs KKR IPL 2021 Probable Playing XIs

RR Likely Playing XI: Jos Buttler, Manan Vohra, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Shivam Dube, David Miller, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Shreyas Gopal, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman

KKR Likely Playing XI: Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna

