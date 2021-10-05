Mumbai Indians (MI) registered an impressive win over Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) to stay in contention for a place in the playoffs. Mumbai Indians, thanks to Ishan Kishan’s unbeaten 50 off 25 balls, chased paltry target of 91 runs in just 8.2 overs to boos their net run rate. The defending champions are now fifth on the IPL 2021 points table while RR slide to seventh. RR vs MI Highlights of VIVO IPL 2021.

Nathan Coulter-Nile, James Neesham and Jasprit Bumrah shared nine wickets between them as Rajasthan Royals were undone by some superb bowling on a slow Sharjah wicket. Coulter-Nile picked four wickets while Neesham did the damage with three wickets. For Royals, there was no major contribution from any batsman with Evin Lewis top scoring with 24 runs. Meanwhile, you can check stat highlights of RR vs MI IPL 2021 below. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated.

# 70 is now the most balls remaining after a successful run-chase in IPL 2021.

# This is the fifth largest victory for any team by balls remaining in IPL.

# For the fourth time, MI pacers shared nine wickets between them in an IPL match.

# This is the first time since 2012 that RR scored less than 100 runs in an IPL match.

# This is now RR's third-lowest total in IPL.

Rohit Sharma made Mumbai Indians intentions clear when he smashed a four and a six in the first over off Mustafizur Rahman. The mI skipper was soon sent back in the fourth over but Ishan Kishan kept the attack going with Suryakumar Yadav. MI then lost Suryakumar in the sixth over. Kishan then helped Mi cross the line with his good batting and announced his arrival in form in style.

