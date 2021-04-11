In the fourth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, Rajasthan Royals (RR) take on Punjab Kings (PBKS). Kings XI Punjab changed their name to Punjab Kings ahead of the season and will be hoping that the change in name brings in the change of fortune as well. Meanwhile, both the sides will be looking to start afresh and here’s all you need to know ahead of the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2021 match 3. IPL 2021 Schedule in PDF for Free Download: Get Indian Premier League 14 Venues, Full Time Table, Fixtures and Match Timings in IST.

RR vs PBKS Head-to-Head

Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings have faced each other 21 times in IPL. Royals lead the head-to-head record with 12 wins while Punjab Kings have emerged victorious on eight occasions.

RR vs PBKS IPL 2021 Match 4, Key Players

KL Rahul and Mohammed Shami are key players for new-look Punjab Kings while in Rajasthan Royals camp all eyes will be on Ben Stokes and new captain Sanju Samson.

RR vs PBKS IPL 2021 Match 4, Mini Battles

Mohammed Shami vs Jos Buttler and Shreyas Gopal vs Mayank Agarwal are some of the mini-battles to watch out for in Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings IPL 2021 match. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated.

RR vs PBKS IPL 2021, Match 4 Venue and Match Timing

The RR vs PBKS IPL 2021 match 4 will take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The match will begin at 07:30 PM with toss scheduled at 07:00 PM.

RR vs PBKS IPL 2021 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Star Sports is the official broadcaster of IPL. The IPL 2021 will be live across Star network. The RR vs PBKS match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Bangla. Star’s OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar will provide the live online streaming of RR vs PBKS, IPL 2021, on its website and mobile app. Users will have to pay a nominal fee to subscribe to the services.

RR vs PBKS IPL 2021, Likely Playing XIs

RR Likely Playing 11: Jos Buttler (wk), Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson (c), Riyan Parag, Shivam Dube, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Liam Livingstone, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi.

PBKS Likely Playing 11: KL Rahul (c & wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Prabhsimran Singh, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Deepak Hooda, Jhye Richardson, Riley Meredith, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi.

