Jos Buttler's century outdid Virat Kohli's hundred as Rajasthan Royals outplayed Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets in IPL 2024 on Saturday, April 6. Kohli did score the first century of the tournament and enthralled the Jaipur crowd with a brilliant knock that guided Royal Challengers Bangalore to 183/3. RCB were some runs short and Rajasthan Royals proved that to be right as they chased down the target in 19.1 overs. While Kohli's century was a record-extending eighth one in the Indian Premier League, Buttler recorded his sixth hundred of the tournament and in the end, his knock was in a winning cause. IPL 2024 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate.

Batting first, Kohli and Faf du Plessis got RCB off to a sedate start scoring 125 in 13.5 overs. While Kohli struck the ball well, du Plessis struggled and eventually departed for a 33-ball 44. The remainder of RCB's batting faltered big time with former Royal Challengers' star Yuzvendra Chahal standing out with two wickets for 34 runs, becoming the new Orange Cap holder. In response, Rajasthan Royals were hit early with the dismissal of Yashasvi Jaiswal but a 148-run stand between Sanju Samson (69) and Buttler. Their partnership took the game away from RCB and Buttler capped off the win with a six, which also helped him score a century in his 100th IPL appearance, the only second player after KL Rahul to do so. RR vs RCB Memes Go Viral As Jos Buttler's Century Helps Rajasthan Royals Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2024.

RR vs RCB IPL 2024 Stat Highlights

#Virat Kohli scored his eighth IPL hundred and his ninth overall T20 century

#Jos Buttler scored his sixth IPL century, the second-highest in IPL history

#He also became the second player after KL Rahul to score century in 100th IPL match

#Virat Kohli has the most number of catches as a non-wicketkeeper in IPL history-110

#RCB have the most number of centuries in men's T20 cricket

#Kohli's century was also the joint-slowest in IPL history (67 balls)

Rajasthan Royals, with four wins in four matches, next take on Gujarat Titans in a repeat of the 2022 final. Royal Challengers Bengaluru next take on Mumbai Indians in their match as they hope to overturn their fate.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 07, 2024 01:57 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).