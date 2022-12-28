Dhaka, Dec 28: Two days after the home Test series against India, Russell Domingo has resigned as the Bangladesh head coach without completing his tenure that ran till the 2023 World Cup. Domingo joined as head coach in September 2019 after the BCB sacked Steve Rhodes following the World Cup debacle that year. Under him, Bangladesh won T20I series against Australia and New Zealand at home, a Test in New Zealand (for the first time), an ODI series win in South Africa and at home against India. Ravichandran Ashwin Reacts After India’s Win Over Bangladesh in Second Test, Says ‘Had to Grind Through the Situation a Little Bit as Didn’t Have Many Batters Behind’.

"He (Domingo) sent his resignation letter yesterday (Tuesday) and that is with immediate effect," Bangladesh Cricket Board cricket operation chairman Jalal Yunus told Cricbuzz on Wednesday. Earlier, BCB president Nazmul Hasan had hinted that though they are happy with Domingo's performance he might be axed as they are eyeing an overhaul in the coaching set-up. Mehidy Hasan Miraz Receives 'Special Souvenir' From Virat Kohli After IND vs BAN Second Test.

"We are moving with a long-term plan and that is not short-term. It is a three to four years plan and if changes are required (to implement those plans) there will be changes," Nazmul told reporters on Monday. Bangladesh lost two-match Test series 2-0 against India and it will be considered as the last assignment of Domingo.

