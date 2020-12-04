The first ODI game between South Africa and England has been postponed after a player from the Proteas squad tested positive for Coronavirus in the latest round of tests carried out. The clash was scheduled to take place at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town on December 4 (Friday) but will now take place a couple of days later on December 6.

Cricket South Africa released a statement stating that the 1st One-Day International clash between the Proteas and Three Lions has been postponed due to a positive coronavirus diagnosis and will now be played on Sunday. ‘Cricket South Africa and @ECB_cricket confirm the postponement of the first #BetwayODI of the three-match series to Sunday, 06 December 2020’ said CSA.

The statement further read that a player from the South Africa squad was tested positive for Coronavirus after the latest round of scheduled testing which was performed on Thursday ahead of the start of the ODI series.

This decision results from a player from the Proteas team testing positive for COVID-19 after the teams’ last round of scheduled testing performed on Thursday ahead of the #BetwayODI series.#SAvENG — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) December 4, 2020

‘In the interests of the safety and well-being of both teams, match officials, and all involved in the match, the Acting CEO of CSA, Kugandrie Govender as well as the CEO of the ECB, Tom Harrison, have agreed to postpone the first fixture to Sunday,‘ Cricket South Africa said.

Both the teams recently faced in a three-match T20I series which the visitors dominated, recording a 3-0 win. This was South Africa’s first international cricketing action post the resumption of the sport from the coronavirus enforced break. England had played against Australia in September.

