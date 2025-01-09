Mumbai, January 9: SA20 commissioner and former South Africa captain Graeme Smith believes leagues like UAE’s ILT20 are not good for the game as there’s no investment back into growing the game locally. The third season of SA20 begins on Thursday and is in a direct clash with ILT20 yet again. The SA20 follows the playing eleven style from the Indian Premier League (IPL) of fielding four international players, while the ILT20 allows a maximum of nine overseas cricketers in their respective playing elevens. SA20 2025 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Time Table With Date and Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Fixtures of South Africa T20 League Season 3.

"We see ourselves as very different to the ILT20. We're a South African league, with a majority of South African players and our ultimate goal is to benefit South African players. We've been built up against ILT20, so it's very difficult for me to not come across like I'm bad-mouthing them," said Smith at the captain's day press conference in Cape Town on Wednesday.

“But I do feel like a league like that is not good for the game; that there's that many international players required to build a team; there's no investment back into local cricket. That is a challenge for the world game and something that needs to be managed going forward," he added.

Smith reiterated the SA20's major focus is on developing as much local talent as possible and also offering international players the chance to challenge themselves by featuring in the six-team competition. SA20 2025: Commissioner Graeme Smith Expresses Excitement Around Upcoming Season, Welcomes Dinesh Karthik To League.

"We're a Full Member nation. Our priority is to put on a global league but to benefit South African cricket. That's important for us. What we have focused on is building the SA20 to the point where we are now being recognised as one of the biggest leagues outside the IPL."

"That's important for us, and that's the feedback we're getting. And what we've seen from a player group is that this is where players want to play because it's competitive, there's good crowds, the standard of cricket is good, and this is the place to come and challenge yourself."

Smith signed off by revealing what’s made the competition a success so far. "Being able to attract the six franchises we have. They're very professional and very competitive. We've had quality local players, the best from South Africa, and some outstanding internationals." SA20 2025: AB de Villiers Believes Sunrisers Eastern Cape Can Complete a Hat-Trick of Titles.

"Every year when we get to this point it's a balance of excitement and fear. We've worked extremely hard to get here. Two seasons in, I feel we're an established product that has elevated itself to probably the biggest league outside of the IPL."

"I'll never forget seeing you know the fan bases and the colours of each team being supported. The feedback we get globally is when people tune in, they see a happy South Africa in summer with full stadiums and incredible cricket," he added.

