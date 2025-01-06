The popular SA20 T20 league organized in South Africa is nearing its new edition with the competition starting on the 9th January and running till the 8th of February. The six-team tournament comprises of 34 games and if the past editions are to go by, we could see high octane games with each side giving their all. Meanwhile, the fans can download the PDF Schedule of SA20 2025 here along with match timings and venue details. The Sunrisers Eastern Cape have won in the previous two season and they will be going for the hat-trick here. The Durban Super Giants have often gone toe to toe with them and they are one of the title contenders as well.

The Sunrisers Eastern Cape take on the MI Cape Town in the opening game on the 9th of January at St George Park in Gqeberha. The Durban Super Giants will be at home to the Pretoria Capitals the next. The first weekend in the league will have a double header with Paarl Royals facing Sunrisers Easter Cape and Joburg Super Kings clashing with the MI Cape Town.

Here we take a look at the detailed schedule.

SA20 2024-25 Schedule

Date Match Time Venue January 9 Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs MI Cape Town 9:00 PM Gqeberha January 10 Durban's Super Giants vs Pretoria Capitals 9:00 PM Durban January 11 Paarl Royals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape 4:30 PM Paarl January 11 Joburg Super Kings vs MI Cape Town 9:00 PM Johannesburg January 12 Pretoria Capitals vs Durban's Super Giants 7:00 PM Centurion January 13 MI Cape Town vs Paarl Royals 9:00 PM Cape Town January 14 Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape 4:30 PM Centurion January 14 Durban's Super Giants vs Joburg Super Kings 9:00 PM Durban January 15 Paarl Royals vs MI Cape Town 9:00 PM Paarl January 16 Joburg Super Kings vs Pretoria Capitals 9:00 PM Johannesburg January 17 Durban's Super Giants vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape 9:00 PM Durban January 18 Pretoria Capitals vs Paarl Royals 4:30 PM Centurion January 18 MI Cape Town vs Joburg Super Kings 9:00 PM Cape Town January 19 Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Durban's Super Giants 7:00 PM Gqeberha January 20 Paarl Royals vs Joburg Super Kings 9:00 PM Paarl January 21 Durban's Super Giants vs MI Cape Town 9:00 PM Durban January 22 Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Pretoria Capitals 9:00 PM Gqeberha January 23 Durban's Super Giants vs Paarl Royals 9:00 PM Durban January 24 Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Joburg Super Kings 9:00 PM Gqeberha January 25 MI Cape Town vs Durban's Super Giant 9:00 PM Cape Town January 25 Paarl Royals vs Pretoria Capitals 4:30 PM Paarl January 26 Joburg Super Kings vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape 9:00 PM Johannesburg January 27 Paarl Royals vs Durban's Super Giants 7:00 PM Paarl January 28 Pretoria Capitals vs Joburg Super Kings 9:00 PM Centurion January 29 MI Cape Town vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape 9:00 PM Cape Town January 30 Joburg Super Kings vs Paarl Royals 9:00 PM Johannesburg January 31 Pretoria Capitals vs MI Cape Town 9:00 PM Centurion February 1 Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Paarl Royals 9:00 PM Gqeberha February 1 Joburg Super Kings vs Durban's Super Giants 4:30 PM Johannesburg February 2 MI Cape Town vs Pretoria Capitals 9:00 PM Cape Town February 4 Qualifier 1 9:00 PM Gqeberha February 5 Eliminator 9:00 PM Centurion February 6 Qualifier 2 9:00 PM Centurion February 8 Final 9:00 PM Johannesburg

Pretoria Capitals and MI Cape Town did not have the best of performances in 2024 and faced elimination. MI Cape Town have Rashid Khan and Ben Stokes in their ranks with their bowling unit also boasting of the presence of Kagiso Rabada and Trent Boult. Pretoria have effective T20 specialists in Anrich Nortje, Liam Livingstone, Jimmy Neesham, and Evin Lewis. It is just that they have not been effective in executing their game play.

Paarl Royals and Joburg Super Kings may not be at the level of the Durban Super Giants or the Sunrisers Eastern Cape but they have are decent outfits. With Faf du Plessis and Moeen Ali in their ranks, the Joburg Super Kings will look to scale the heights this term. Veteran Indian keeper Dinesh Karthik will feature for Paarl Royals in the 2025 edition while they also have David Miller and Joe Root in the squad.

