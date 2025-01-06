The popular SA20 T20 league organized in South Africa is nearing its new edition with the competition starting on the 9th January and running till the 8th of February. The six-team tournament comprises of 34 games and if the past editions are to go by, we could see high octane games with each side giving their all. Meanwhile, the fans can download the PDF Schedule of SA20 2025 here along with match timings and venue details. The Sunrisers Eastern Cape have won in the previous two season and they will be going for the hat-trick here. The Durban Super Giants have often gone toe to toe with them and they are one of the title contenders as well.
The Sunrisers Eastern Cape take on the MI Cape Town in the opening game on the 9th of January at St George Park in Gqeberha. The Durban Super Giants will be at home to the Pretoria Capitals the next. The first weekend in the league will have a double header with Paarl Royals facing Sunrisers Easter Cape and Joburg Super Kings clashing with the MI Cape Town.
Here we take a look at the detailed schedule.
SA20 2024-25 Schedule
|Date
|Match
|Time
|Venue
|January 9
|Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs MI Cape Town
|9:00 PM
|Gqeberha
|January 10
|Durban's Super Giants vs Pretoria Capitals
|9:00 PM
|Durban
|January 11
|Paarl Royals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape
|4:30 PM
|Paarl
|January 11
|Joburg Super Kings vs MI Cape Town
|9:00 PM
|Johannesburg
|January 12
|Pretoria Capitals vs Durban's Super Giants
|7:00 PM
|Centurion
|January 13
|MI Cape Town vs Paarl Royals
|9:00 PM
|Cape Town
|January 14
|Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape
|4:30 PM
|Centurion
|January 14
|Durban's Super Giants vs Joburg Super Kings
|9:00 PM
|Durban
|January 15
|Paarl Royals vs MI Cape Town
|9:00 PM
|Paarl
|January 16
|Joburg Super Kings vs Pretoria Capitals
|9:00 PM
|Johannesburg
|January 17
|Durban's Super Giants vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape
|9:00 PM
|Durban
|January 18
|Pretoria Capitals vs Paarl Royals
|4:30 PM
|Centurion
|January 18
|MI Cape Town vs Joburg Super Kings
|9:00 PM
|Cape Town
|January 19
|Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Durban's Super Giants
|7:00 PM
|Gqeberha
|January 20
|Paarl Royals vs Joburg Super Kings
|9:00 PM
|Paarl
|January 21
|Durban's Super Giants vs MI Cape Town
|9:00 PM
|Durban
|January 22
|Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Pretoria Capitals
|9:00 PM
|Gqeberha
|January 23
|Durban's Super Giants vs Paarl Royals
|9:00 PM
|Durban
|January 24
|Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Joburg Super Kings
|9:00 PM
|Gqeberha
|January 25
|MI Cape Town vs Durban's Super Giant
|9:00 PM
|Cape Town
|January 25
|Paarl Royals vs Pretoria Capitals
|4:30 PM
|Paarl
|January 26
|Joburg Super Kings vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape
|9:00 PM
|Johannesburg
|January 27
|Paarl Royals vs Durban's Super Giants
|7:00 PM
|Paarl
|January 28
|Pretoria Capitals vs Joburg Super Kings
|9:00 PM
|Centurion
|January 29
|MI Cape Town vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape
|9:00 PM
|Cape Town
|January 30
|Joburg Super Kings vs Paarl Royals
|9:00 PM
|Johannesburg
|January 31
|Pretoria Capitals vs MI Cape Town
|9:00 PM
|Centurion
|February 1
|Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Paarl Royals
|9:00 PM
|Gqeberha
|February 1
|Joburg Super Kings vs Durban's Super Giants
|4:30 PM
|Johannesburg
|February 2
|MI Cape Town vs Pretoria Capitals
|9:00 PM
|Cape Town
|February 4
|Qualifier 1
|9:00 PM
|Gqeberha
|February 5
|Eliminator
|9:00 PM
|Centurion
|February 6
|Qualifier 2
|9:00 PM
|Centurion
|February 8
|Final
|9:00 PM
|Johannesburg
Pretoria Capitals and MI Cape Town did not have the best of performances in 2024 and faced elimination. MI Cape Town have Rashid Khan and Ben Stokes in their ranks with their bowling unit also boasting of the presence of Kagiso Rabada and Trent Boult. Pretoria have effective T20 specialists in Anrich Nortje, Liam Livingstone, Jimmy Neesham, and Evin Lewis. It is just that they have not been effective in executing their game play.
Paarl Royals and Joburg Super Kings may not be at the level of the Durban Super Giants or the Sunrisers Eastern Cape but they have are decent outfits. With Faf du Plessis and Moeen Ali in their ranks, the Joburg Super Kings will look to scale the heights this term. Veteran Indian keeper Dinesh Karthik will feature for Paarl Royals in the 2025 edition while they also have David Miller and Joe Root in the squad.
