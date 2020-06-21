With both International Yoga Day 2020 and Father’s Day 2020 being observed on June 21, people all around the world are celebrating the two occasions with their family. In fact, father-son pictures and yoga posts are filled all over social media. On the occasion, former Indian batting great Sachin Tendulkar took to his official Instagram account and revealed that the Tendulkar family is marking the two occasions simultaneously. The Master Blaster shared a picture with his son Arjun and daughter Sara in which the trio can be seen posing during a yoga exercise. Sachin Tendulkar Remembers His Father’s 'Invaluable Advice' on Father’s Day 2020 (View Post).

“Celebrating #FathersDay by doing some Yoga together! #InternationalYogaDay,” wrote the 47-year-old while sharing the snap on the picture-sharing website. In order to keep the body in shape, Tendulkar turned to Yoga in the latter half of his career. Along with physical agility, yoga is also known to provide mental peace to an individual. Owing to the fact, the highest run-scorer in international cricket joined the yoga classes in the twilight of his career. Well, switching to yoga certainly profited the legendary batsman as looking fit even at the age of 47. Meanwhile, let’s look at Tendulkar’s latest Instagram post.

View Post:

View this post on Instagram Celebrating #FathersDay by doing some Yoga together! 🧘🏼‍♂️🧘🏼‍♀️🧘🏼‍♂️ #InternationalYogaDay A post shared by Sachin Tendulkar (@sachintendulkar) on Jun 21, 2020 at 1:44am PDT

Earlier in the day, Sachin went down memory lane and shared a throwback picture with his late father Ramesh Tendulkar. The cricket star also revealed that his father always insisted on him to become a good person. “I shall always remember your invaluable advice to "Strive to be a good person first".Thank you for everything. #HappyFathersDay,” wrote Sachin while sharing the old picture on Twitter.

