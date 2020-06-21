On the occasion of Father’s Day 2020, legendary Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar took to his official Twitter account and shared a throwback picture with his late father Ramesh Tendulkar who passed away in May 1999. However, even after more than two decades, the Master Blaster hasn’t forgotten the invaluable advice given by his father. Sachin revealed that his father would always insist on him to become a good person first. In the candid picture shared by Sachin, his father can be seen reading something from a book while the batsman is concentrating on what he says. Father’s Day 2020 Wishes: Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya and Others From Sports Fraternity Share Memorable Moments.

“I shall always remember your invaluable advice to "Strive to be a good person first". Thank you for everything. #HappyFathersDay,” wrote Sachin while sharing the picture on the micro-blogging website. On many previous occasions, Tendulkar has praised his father for supporting him always during his childhood. The former Indian opener was participating in the 1999 World Cup in England when he came to know about his father’s demise. He travelled back home for the rituals. However, he soon resumed his national duty and just a few days after the tragedy, he played a blistering 140-run knock against Kenya and guided India to a 94-run triumph.

I shall always remember your invaluable advice to "Strive to be a good person first". Thank you for everything. #HappyFathersDay! pic.twitter.com/QE9LPgkapV — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 21, 2020

Other than Sachin, many other members of the cricket including Rohit Sharma, Ravi Shastri and Shikhar Dhawan also took to their social media accounts and extended wishes to their fathers. Some shared heart-warming pictures with their fathers while others shared special moments with them.

