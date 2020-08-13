Sachin Tendulkar is someone who has always reached out to upcoming talents and is known to encourage them. Now here’s another instance that proves the above statement. So a young fan named Shruti painted the picture of the Master Blaster and her parents shared the same on social media account tagging Tendulkar. They posted a video of Shruti holding the painting where she was heard saying that she is a big fan of the Master Blaster. Sachin Tendulkar saw the artwork and was way too happy looking at the magnificent painting. Sachin Tendulkar Gets Nostalgic As He Enjoys Mumbai Rains, Daughter Sara Tendulkar Captures Video.

Needless to say that the painting was so beautiful that it caught his eye and could not stop himself from responding to the post. Tendulkar retweeted the parent's tweet and wrote, " It is such a beautiful painting, Srushti! I'm sure you're getting better each day & will make your parents proud. Thanks for sharing this & my best wishes to all of you," read the tweet. Check out the tweet below:

It is such a beautiful painting, Srushti! I'm sure you're getting better each day & will make your parents proud. Thanks for sharing this & my best wishes to all of you. 😀 https://t.co/VAFwPcU768 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 12, 2020

Sachin Tendulkar has been enjoying his time home with the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. Very often is he seen letting his hair down with his family by munching on the best of delicacies or getting drenched in the rains. The Master Blaster very often shares the video of his daily activities on social media.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 13, 2020 04:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).