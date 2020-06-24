Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar are two of the greatest cricketers to have ever donned the Indian jersey. And in a recent poll, conducted by Wisden India on Facebook, Dravid emerged was cricket enthusiasts’ number one choice as India’s greatest batsman in the last 50 years. However, this has stirred up an online debate between the fans of both the players as they argue about who among the two was a better performer for the national side. Rahul Dravid Pips Sachin Tendulkar As Greatest Indian Test Batsman in Wisden India’s Facebook Poll, Virat Kohli Misses Out on Third Spot Against Sunil Gavaskar.

In the poll which saw over 11,000 fans cast their vote, Rahul Dravid emerged as the winner with 52 per cent of the total votes. However, Sachin Tendulkar faithful seemed unhappy with the final result as they started posting master blaster’s records, claiming he is the greatest. This started an argument on social media between both sets of fans. Steve Bucknor Recalls Umpiring Blunders Involving Sachin Tendulkar, Admits to Making Mistakes With Certain 'Out Decisions'.

Sachin Tendulkar is the Greatest

This record with the best bowling units of all time , clearly tendulkar is the greatest 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/PyoEF1pzro — Vikas khatana (@vickypedia_18) June 24, 2020

Tendulkar is Better

Basically, Tendulkar could do, and did, everything Dravid would do at least as well as Dravid. The reverse was not true. So Tendulkar was better. — cricketingview (@cricketingview) June 23, 2020

Dravid Was a Better Cricketer

Tendulkar might hv been a better batsman than Dravid but Dravid was & will always remain a better cricketer than Tendulkar. This is for those who've watched and not watched cricket before 2011 ... https://t.co/n6nSmJKyCo — SportySundae (@SportySundae) June 24, 2020

Sachin is an emotion

Tendulkar is beyond stats. He's an emotion! pic.twitter.com/vso7kHU9Rm — Sid (@ecstaSid) June 24, 2020

Have Not Watched Cricket

People who think Dravid is better than Tendulkar have not watched cricket before 2011.https://t.co/sy7pWsTgPD — cricketingview (@cricketingview) June 23, 2020

Dravid to the Rescue

Sachin is undoubtedly one of the greats of the game, but the number of times Dravid came to India's rescue in Test cricket and turned the tables on the opposition is commendable. #Tendulkar #RahulDravid https://t.co/4l2LGbjl40 — Satish Reddy (@Being_Satish) June 24, 2020

Dravid Might be Better

At the age of 38, Dravid was the highest run getter for India in Eng tests 2011. Tendulkar is good but Dravid is equally good if not better is what I feel. https://t.co/BSXxJQWjKs — Jon SNOW 👑 (@JonSNOWcric) June 24, 2020

Dravid Wasn't Better

Dravid wasn't better than Tendulkar lol. https://t.co/8wHOgObJEx — Shoshi Thawbroor🌹🌐🧦 (@MarginalScribb1) June 24, 2020

Rahul Dravid played with the national team for 16 years and was one of the best players of his generation. Known for his mental resolute and his endurance on the field, the batsman had the knack of frustrating and demoralizing opponents by playing long innings which earned him the nickname ‘The Wall’.

Sachin Tendulkar is the highest run-scorer of all-time in international cricket but Dravid's record isn't far from it. The 47-year-old has more than 13,000 runs in Tests and has a tally of over 10,000 runs ODIs and surely deserves to be considered as one of best if not the best to have graced the game.

Speaking about the poll, it saw 16 Indian batsmen against each other to be considered the greatest. While Rahl Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar were the top two, Sunil Gavaskar came in second with the current Indian captain Virat Kohli taking the fourth spot.

