Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar are two of the greatest cricketers to have ever donned the Indian jersey. And in a recent poll, conducted by Wisden India on Facebook, Dravid emerged was cricket enthusiasts’ number one choice as India’s greatest batsman in the last 50 years. However, this has stirred up an online debate between the fans of both the players as they argue about who among the two was a better performer for the national side. Rahul Dravid Pips Sachin Tendulkar As Greatest Indian Test Batsman in Wisden India’s Facebook Poll, Virat Kohli Misses Out on Third Spot Against Sunil Gavaskar.

In the poll which saw over 11,000 fans cast their vote, Rahul Dravid emerged as the winner with 52 per cent of the total votes. However, Sachin Tendulkar faithful seemed unhappy with the final result as they started posting master blaster’s records, claiming he is the greatest. This started an argument on social media between both sets of fans. Steve Bucknor Recalls Umpiring Blunders Involving Sachin Tendulkar, Admits to Making Mistakes With Certain 'Out Decisions'.

Sachin Tendulkar is the Greatest

Tendulkar is Better

Dravid Was a Better Cricketer

Sachin is an emotion

Have Not Watched Cricket

Dravid to the Rescue

Dravid Might be Better

Dravid Wasn't Better

Rahul Dravid played with the national team for 16 years and was one of the best players of his generation. Known for his mental resolute and his endurance on the field, the batsman had the knack of frustrating and demoralizing opponents by playing long innings which earned him the nickname ‘The Wall’.

Sachin Tendulkar is the highest run-scorer of all-time in international cricket but Dravid's record isn't far from it. The 47-year-old has more than 13,000 runs in Tests and has a tally of over 10,000 runs ODIs and surely deserves to be considered as one of best if not the best to have graced the game.

Speaking about the poll, it saw 16 Indian batsmen against each other to be considered the greatest. While Rahl Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar were the top two, Sunil Gavaskar came in second with the current Indian captain Virat Kohli taking the fourth spot.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 24, 2020 12:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).