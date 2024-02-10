Former Sri Lanka batter Sanath Jayasuriya lauded Pathum Nissanka after he went past Jayasuriya’s record of highest ODI score and became the first Sri Lanka batter to score a double-hundred in ODI against Afghanistan. Nissanka's extraordinary innings, characterized by a breathtaking array of strokes, guided Sri Lanka to a commanding victory over Afghanistan in the first ODI of their three-match series. His unbeaten knock of 210 runs, adorned with 20 fours and eight towering sixes, propelled Sri Lanka to a formidable total of 381 for 3 in 50 overs. SL vs AFG 1st ODI 2024: Pathum Nissanka's Historic Double Century Helps Sri Lanka Beat Afghanistan Despite Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai Hundreds.

In the wake of Nissanka's record-breaking performance, Jayasuriya took to social media to laud the young batter's masterclass in batting, expressing his privilege in witnessing the spectacle firsthand.

Sanath Jayasuriya Official Tweet

Congratulations to Pathum on a masterclass in batting. I am so so privileged to witness it in person pure bliss. — Sanath Jayasuriya (@Sanath07) February 9, 2024

Nissanka's achievement, which marked the first instance of a Sri Lankan batter scoring a double century in ODIs, also shattered the long-standing record set by the iconic Sanath Jayasuriya for the highest individual score of 189 runs.

Partnering with Avishka Fernando, Nissanka laid the foundation for Sri Lanka's imposing total with a scintillating opening partnership of 182 runs. Following Fernando's departure, Nissanka unleashed his aggressive repertoire, captivating the audience with his exquisite strokeplay and unwavering determination. Sanath Jayasuriya Applauds As Pathum Nissanka Scores Historic ODI Double Hundred, Breaks His 24-Year-Old Record During SL vs AFG 1st ODI 2024 (Watch Video).

However, Afghanistan mounted a spirited fightback, led by Mohammad Nabi and Azmatullah Omarzai, who orchestrated a remarkable 6th-wicket partnership worth 242 runs. Despite their valiant efforts, Sri Lanka's bowling duo of Pramod Madushan and Dushmantha Chameera held their nerve, ultimately securing a hard-fought victory for the home side by 42 runs.

The two sides will now clash at the same venue for the second match of their series on Sunday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 10, 2024 04:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).