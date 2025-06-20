On This Day in 1996 & 2011: Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid and Virat Kohli Made Their Test Debuts For India National Cricket Team

June 20 will perhaps be one of those special dates that will forever be etched in the history of Indian cricket. Three former India national cricket team captains and legends of the game, Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid and Virat Kohli, all marked their Test debut for Team India on June 20. While Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Draasy Floral Patterns, Mandala Henna Ideas and More To Adorn Your Hands on Sawan Maas Festival (Watch Videos)">Hariyali Teej 2025 Mehndi Designs: Easy Floral Patterns, Mandala Henna Ideas and More To Adorn Your Hands on Sawan Maas Festival (Watch Videos)
‘Snake in Delhi Metro!’ Viral Video Shows Women Screaming, Jumping on Seats Amid Panic Inside Delhi Metro Coach
International Day of Yoga 2025 Theme Is ‘Yoga for One Earth, One Health’: Here’s a Look at Themes of Previous Years’ Yoga Day Celebrations
- Happy Yoga Day 2025 Wishes, Images and Quotes: Share WhatsApp Messages, International Day of Yoga Greetings, GIFs and HD Wallpapers That Will Help Transform Your Practice
- Sawan Month 2025 Festivals Full List: From Hariyali Teej To Raksha Bandhan, Know Dates of Important Hindu Festivals Celebrated During Shravan Maas
Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 Unveiled by Legends Sachin Tendulkar and James Anderson Ahead of IND vs ENG Test Series