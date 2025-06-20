On This Day in 1996 & 2011: Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid and Virat Kohli Made Their Test Debuts For India National Cricket Team

June 20 will perhaps be one of those special dates that will forever be etched in the history of Indian cricket. Three former India national cricket team captains and legends of the game, Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid and Virat Kohli, all marked their Test debut for Team India on June 20. While Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid made their debut on June 20, 1996, Virat Kohli marked his in 2011. Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly made their Test debuts in England. Virat Kohli made his Test debut in the West Indies. Virat Kohli Test Record: Stats and Achievements Of Star Cricketer As He Retires From Longest Format of Cricket.

Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid and Virat Kohli Made Their Test Debuts on June 20

A Historical Day for India in Test 🇮🇳 20/6/1996 - Sourav Ganguly & Rahul Dravid Made their Test Debut 20/6/2011 - Virat Kohli Made his Test Debut pic.twitter.com/F8sQwgQipN — 𝑺𝒉𝒆𝒃𝒂𝒔 (@Shebas_10dulkar) June 20, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)