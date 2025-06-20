On This Day in 1996 & 2011: Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid and Virat Kohli Made Their Test Debuts For India National Cricket Team

Three former India national cricket team captains and legends of the game, Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid and Virat Kohli, all marked their Test debut for Team India on June 20. Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly made their Test debuts in England.

On This Day in 1996 & 2011: Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid and Virat Kohli Made Their Test Debuts For India National Cricket Team
Rahul Dravid, Virat Kohli and Sourav Ganguly (Photo Credits: X/ @krishnagour042)
Socially Rahul Patra| Jun 20, 2025 04:26 PM IST

June 20 will perhaps be one of those special dates that will forever be etched in the history of Indian cricket. Three former India national cricket team captains and legends of the game, Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid and Virat Kohli, all marked their Test debut for Team India on June 20. While Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid made their debut on June 20, 1996, Virat Kohli marked his in 2011. Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly made their Test debuts in England. Virat Kohli made his Test debut in the West Indies.

    Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid and Virat Kohli Made Their Test Debuts on June 20

    Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid and Virat Kohli Made Their Test Debuts on June 20

    Latestly whatsapp channel