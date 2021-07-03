India’s One-Day International (ODI) captain Mithali Raj became the leading run-scorer across formats in international women's cricket. Mithali achieved the feat in the third and last ODI against England. The 38-year-old surpassed England’s Charlotte Edwards, who had scored 10,273 international runs across formats. The Indian skipper needed just 12 runs coming into the third ODI to create the new record. Mithali reached the landmark in the 24th over with a boundary. BCCI Recommends Ravi Ashwin, Mithali Raj's Name for Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award; KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah, Shikhar Dhawan for Arjuna Award.

Once Mithali reached the milestone, Twitter apparently was buzzing with tweets praising the Indian ODI captain. "RECORD: #TeamIndia captain @M_Raj03 is now the LEADING RUN-GETTER in women's international cricket across formats. She goes past England's Charlotte Edwards," BCCI Women tweeted. Here are other reactions as well:

Record!

RECORD🚨: #TeamIndia captain @M_Raj03 is now the LEADING RUN-GETTER in women's international cricket across formats. She goes past England's Charlotte Edwards. 👏🏾👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/XVEEK5ugtV — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) July 3, 2021

Shabaash Mithu!

𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐛𝐚𝐚𝐬𝐡 𝐌𝐢𝐭𝐡𝐮 💙 Absolute legendary stuff from #MithaliRaj as she now becomes the leading run-scorer in Women's cricket across all international formats 🔥 #ENGWvINDW #ENGvIND @M_Raj03 pic.twitter.com/3TGE7J1LFb — Delhi Capitals (Stay Home. Wear Double Masks😷) (@DelhiCapitals) July 3, 2021

Mithali 'Milestone' Raj

Another milestone for @M_Raj03 👏👏and Captain to the rescue again! She can get the job done if she stayed till end . #Legend #MithaliRaj @BCCIWomen #ENGvsIND pic.twitter.com/tlFaMTjLIA — Reema Malhotra (@ReemaMalhotra8) July 3, 2021

Legend!

Mithali Raj has overtaken Charlotte Edwards to become leading run-scorer in women's cricket. #MithaliRaj @M_Raj03 pic.twitter.com/yNIRYawgV6 — Pankaj Priyadershi (@BBCPankajP) July 3, 2021

Milestone!

M for milestones, M for #MithaliRaj - Here's to #TeamIndia's captain on becoming the highest scorer in women's cricket! Drop 👏👏 in the replies to join us.#Mission2022 #ENGvIND #ENGWvINDW pic.twitter.com/YswiKnYXSh — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 3, 2021

Interestingly, in March, Mithali became the first woman batter to complete 7,000 runs in ODIs. She is also the most-capped ODI player in the history of women's cricket apart from being the first Indian woman to complete 10,000 runs across all formats. Mithali also happens to be the second woman to reach 10,000 runs in international cricket, joining Edwards.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 03, 2021 11:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).