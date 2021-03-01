Shahid Afridi celebrates his birthday on Monday (March 1), and social media got flooded with wishes for the former Pakistan captain. Overwhelmed by fans' greetings, the talismanic all-rounder posted a heartfelt message on Twitter, thanking his supporters and well-wishers worldwide. In his Tweet, the leg-spinner also mentioned his real age, which left the netizens perplexed. "Thank you very much for all the lovely birthday wishes - 44 today! My family and my fans are my biggest assets. Really enjoying my stint with Multan and hope to produce match winning performances for all MS fans," the all-rounder wrote on the micro-blogging website. Shahid Afridi Birthday Special: Lesser-Known Facts About the Pakistan Great.

Afridi's age has been a hot topic of discussion in the cricket world for quite some time now. While the veteran player confirmed that he turned 44 this year, the International Cricket Council's (ICC) official website still shows his age 41. Moreover, in his autobiography 'Game Changer,' Afridi had written that he was born in 1975 and not 1980 as per the official records. With that calculation, the Pakistan cricketer should be turning 46 in 2021. Fans aware of all these facts were left confused after coming across Afridi's latest tweet as they brutally trolled the all-rounder.

Shahid Afridi's Tweet:

Thank you very much for all the lovely birthday wishes - 44 today! My family and my fans are my biggest assets. Really enjoying my stint with Multan and hope to produce match winning performances for all MS fans. — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) February 28, 2021

Myth!!

The Man ! The Myth ! The Legend ! .... a 16yr old Afridi scoring the fastest centuryyyyy......... today turns 44, according to his book he is 46 and Wikipedia says 41 , happy birthday lala — Giri Babu Madhavan (@Girisgb) March 1, 2021

Yes, As Per Official Records!!

Bro weren't you 16 on debut in 1996 .... 😳😐 — Khansaab (@GumbyAKhan) March 1, 2021

Confusion!!

Happy birthday to Shahid Afridi. We have his age @ESPNcricinfo as 41, his autobiography says 46, and now we have 44! https://t.co/azhagfWkSX — Danyal Rasool (@Danny61000) February 28, 2021

Some Facts Here!!

Happy birthday,Shahid Afridi Revealed that he was born in 1975 in his autobiography Game Changer Interestingly when he came out to bat for the first time in ODIs,Afridi’s age was 21 when his profile was shown He scored the then fastest ODI ton — v SL at Nairobi in October 1996 pic.twitter.com/yCsrWQ39kA — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) March 1, 2021

Hilarious!!

Afridi's age and my income decreases every year https://t.co/46hFz8Sf0g — Sir Yuzvendra (parody) (@SirYuzvendra) March 1, 2021

Having retired from international cricket in 2018, Afridi continues to feature in T20 leagues all around the world. He is currently piling his trade for Multan Sultans in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021. The all-rounder hasn't unleashed his best so far, but he would like to make a mark as the season progresses.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 01, 2021 02:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).