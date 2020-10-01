After Rajasthan Royals lost the game against Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2020 match, RR coach Shane Warne caught up with Chennai Super Kings coach Stephen Fleming and Kings XI Punjab fielding mentor Jonty Rhodes. The three were pictured together having a conversation with each other. The three were seen maintaining social distancing with each other and the official account of the Rajasthan Royals shared the picture of the trio together. “Jonty at point, Fleming at slip, Warne to bowl. Let's play! Star-struck,” read the caption of the picture on social media. The three were seen having an intense conversation about something but surely it made a lot of cricketing fans nostalgic. A few of them even said that the IPL coaches would make a great team. KXIP vs MI Live Score of IPL 2020.

Shane Warne who was in quarantine made his first appearance last night for the game against Kolkata Knight Riders. Whereas Chennai Super Kings has been gearing up for the game against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. The Yellow Army has parked themselves on the last spot of the IPL 2020 points table. Whereas KXIP had been preparing for the game against Mumbai Indians. Now, check out the pictures below:

As of now, we have Kings XI Punjab playing against the Mumbai Indians. The Mumbai Indians team have already lost a couple of wickets. As of now, Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan have been playing for the team right now.

