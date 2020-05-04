Shane Warne Suggests Use of Weighted Cricket Balls To Help Swing Bowling in Post COVID-19 Pandemic Matches

Shane Warne (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

The outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has not just put the cricket activities around the world to a standstill but has also affected the matches which will be played after normalcy returns. To maintain hygiene, the use of sweat and saliva to shine the ball could be eradicated. In that case, however, the bowlers will have a huge disadvantage. Speculations were that ball-tampering may be legalised to minimize the effect. However, Australia’s legendary spinner Shane Warne believes that the balls, which weigh more on one side, can be used to help the bowlers in flat tracks and it will also eradicate any danger of ball-tampering in future. Shane Watson Names Ricky Ponting and Shane Warne As Best Captains He Has Played Under.

"Why can't the ball be weighted on one side so it always swings? It would be like a taped tennis ball or like with the lawn bowls. I'm not sure you'd want it to hoop around corners like Wasim (Akram) and Waqar (Younis) but it could swing and give the seamer something on flat wickets when it's hot and the pitch is at its flattest on day two, day three.," said Warner during the Sky Sports Cricket Podcast.

"It would actually be a really good way to move forward, as you know no one needs to do anything to the ball. You wouldn't have to worry about anyone tampering with it with bottle tops, sandpaper, or whatever. It would be a good competition between bat and ball,” he added.

Citing the example of the evolution of bats over the years, the veteran of 708 Test wickets said that if bats can be changed with time then why the ball can’t. “Have a look at how the bats have evolved. If you pick up one of the bats you started with in the 80s, and then one you used at the end of your career, it's like four of your old ones stuck together - but the thing is lighter,” said the 1999 World Cup winner.

Meanwhile, Australia-based sports equipment company Kookaburra is working on the development of a device that would allow a thin layer of wax to be added to the ball. The equipment is expected to be ready within a months’ time. However, it will be interesting to see its effectiveness and impact in the match.