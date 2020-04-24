Shane Watson Names Ricky Ponting and Shane Warne As Best Captains He Has Played Under

Shane Watson on Best Captains He Has played under (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Shane Watson is one of the best all-rounders in the game and has achieved success wherever he has played. In a career spanning over 18 years, Watson has played under some of the greatest skippers including the likes of Ricky Ponting, Shane Warne, MS Dhoni and, Virat Kohli. The Australian was also an integral part of the side which won the 2015 World Cup under Michael Clarke but believes that Ponting and Warne were the best captains he has played under and they brought out the best in him. Shane Watson Recalls His Redemptive Century in 2018 IPL Final Against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

When asked about the best captain he has played under on a podcast with cricket.com.au, Shane Watson said ‘Ricky Ponting knew how to get the best out of me for sure. He was phenomenal. I think I was very fortunate to play under some very good captains. Shane Warne, I played under him at Rajasthan Royals for four years, he was a phenomenal captain.’ Shane Watson Opens Up About His Sensational Knock With Bleeding Knee During CSK vs MI IPL 2019 Final Match.

‘Tactically on and off the field. On the field from a man-management point of view he was excellent. So, for me, Ricky Ponting and Shane Warne were the best captains I played under. They just knew how to pull the right strings to elevate my performance and that was very special,’ the all-rounder added. ‘Tactically and in terms of man-management they were great and they played okay,’ the all-rounder said jokingly.

Ricky Ponting and Shane Warne played together during the most successful era in Australian cricket as they were part of the squad that won three consecutive World Cups from 1999 to 2007 with Ponting captaining the side in last two wins.