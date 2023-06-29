The Asian Games 2023 is all set to be played from September 23 to October 8. Meanwhile, the Cricket World Cup is set to be hosted in India between October 5 and November 19. The Indian cricket board, reportedly, is set to send the squads for both men’s and women’s teams to the competition to be hosted in Hangzhou. Although official confirmation is yet to arrive, since the competition is in close proximity to the Cricket World Cup and the Men's team will be preparing for it, BCCI has decided to send a B team, which might also see the comeback of Shikhar Dhawan, who according to reports is set to lead the men's team in the Asian Games 2023. Indian Cricket Team to Take Part in Asian Games 2023, BCCI to Send Men’s B Squad and Women’s Main Team to Hangzhou: Report.

“Shikhar Dhawan's name is doing rounds as the captain of the India B team that will take part in the quadrennial extravaganza,” PTI reported on Thursday. Shikhar Dhawan, who has been out of India's scheme of things lately after the meteoric rise of Shubman Gill and was considered to have drawn curtains on his International career is all set to get one more opportunity to prove his mettle, although in the T20 format. Shikhar has previously led India in several tours including when India fielded two different sides while touring England for Tests and Sri Lanka for white ball series in 2021. HC on Child Custody: Mother Alone Does Not Have Right Over Kid, Says Delhi High Court; Orders Shikhar Dhawan’s Estranged Wife Aesha Mukerji To Bring Son to India.

Shikhar Dhawan last featured in competitive cricket in the IPL 2023. He led his side Punjab Kings in the competition and failed to take them to the play-offs. He started the campaign well with the bat and his form fell down the cliff once he missed a few games due to injury. His captaincy in some games was also heavily criticised in a few games. It will be intriguing to see how he sees this opportunity if he is really appointed the captain of the Indian Men's Cricket team for the Asian Games 2023.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 29, 2023 08:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).