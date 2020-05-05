Shikhar Dhawan Wishes ‘Happy Birthday’ to Daughter Aliyah With Dance Video and Heartfelt Message (View Post)

Shikhar Dhawan With Daughter Aliyah (Photo Credits: Instagram)

India’s swashbuckling opener Shikhar Dhawan is enjoying a gala time amid the COVID-19 lockdown and one can visit his Instagram page to verify the fact. Recently, the ‘Gabbar’ took to the picture-sharing website and wished his daughter Aliyah on her birthday. The 34-year old cricketer shared a video in which he can be seen dancing with her daughter. Though the steps of the duo were not in perfect sync. However, the chemistry between the two can be clearly seen in the clip. While sharing the video, Dhawan also expressed his love for his daughter and asked her to ‘always shine like a star.' Shikhar Dhawan Cleans His House, Thanks to Son Zoravar’s Creative Idea (Watch Video).

“Happy birthday my angel! May you forever sparkle and shine like the star that you are. I miss you so much. Take care and enjoy your day @aliyah_dhawan” read the caption of the video shared by Dhawan. On previous occasions, the Delhi Capitals opener also shared many videos with his son in which the duo can be seen doing a fun activity. Recently, he shared a video in which he is booming the house while his son is collecting the dirt in a dustpan attached to a remote control car. Meanwhile, let’s look at Dhawan’s wishes for his daughter. Shikhar Dhawan and Son Zoravar Play Quarantine Premier League at Home Amid Coronavirus Lockdown (Watch Video).

Watch Video:

Dhawan, who suffered a shoulder injury during India vs Australia ODI series earlier this year, has recovered from his injury and his next assignment was all set to get underway with the start of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. However, the gala T20 tournament has been postponed indefinitely owing to the global health scare.