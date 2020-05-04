Shikhar Dhawan Cleans His House, Thanks to Son Zoravar’s Creative Idea (Watch Video)

Shikhar Dhawan With His Son Zorovar (Photo Credits: Instagram)

India’s swashbuckling opener Shikhar Dhawan is certainly enjoying a gala time at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic and one can visit his official Instagram page to verify the fact. The southpaw is frequently sharing his videos featuring his wife Ayesha and children. In his latest off-field antics in the picture-sharing website, the veteran batsman was seen cleaning his house with his son Zoroavar’s creative idea. Dhawan shared a video in which he can be seen brooming his house. However, his job gets easy as all the dirt which he has collected can be transferred into a dustpan which is attached to a remote-control car operated by his son. Shikhar Dhawan and Son Zoravar Play Quarantine Premier League at Home Amid Coronavirus Lockdown (Watch Video).

“Zoraver ne dikha diya ki boss kaun hai What an idea sirjee #ZoraversIdea,” wrote Dhawan while sharing the video. Well, the star batsman might not be able to showcase his blitzes with the bat owing to the coronavirus threat. However, that certainly doesn’t restrict him from entertaining his fans. In this critical time, the 34-year old is just not keeping his home neat and clean but is also giving major father-son goals in the time of lockdown. Meanwhile, let’s have a look at the video. Shikhar Dhawan’s ‘Pocha Training’ Will Inspire You to Be Fit Amid COVID-19 Lockdown (Watch Video).

Recently, Dhawan also shared his ‘new quarantine’ look in which his swag is at the optimum level. Well, the Delhi Capitals is certainly looking in good space of mind and one can expect him to make a comeback on the field with a bang. He was scheduled to showcase his prowess with the bat in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League. However, just like many other major tournaments around the world, the gala T20 extravaganza has also been postponed owing to the deadly disease.