COVID-19: Shikhar Dhawan Plays 'Quarantine Premier League' with Son at Home

New Delhi [India], April 23 (ANI): Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan on Wednesday played 'Quarantine Premier League' with his son at home, during the ongoing nationwide COVID lockdown.Dhawan took to Twitter to post a video of him batting while his son, Zoravar bowled."Quarantine Premier League ka sabse gripping moment Dhawan vs Dhawan," captioned the video.Sports across the globe took a massive hit by the coronavirus pandemic. Indian Premier League (IPL) has also been postponed until further notice due to the COVID-19 crisis in the country. The 2020 edition of the league was scheduled to commence on March 29.With 1,409 new cases and 41 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, India's total number of COVID-19 positive cases reached 21,393 on Thursday, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.The total number of cases include 16,454 active cases and 681 deaths. As many as 4,257 people have been cured/discharged so far while one has migrated. (ANI)

