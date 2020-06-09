Shreyas Iyer Feels He Has ‘Secured’ India’s Number Four Slot in Limited-Overs Cricket, Says ‘There Should Be No More Questions’

Shreyas Iyer. (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Ever since the likes of Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina went of the team, India struggled to find a proper number four batsman in ODIs. Many players like Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik and Manish Pandya auditioned for the slot but no one was able to seal the berth. Even, India didn’t have a properly designated number four batsman in the 2019 World Cup. Nevertheless, Shreyas Iyer got a chance to play at that position after the gala tournament and it seems like the debate about the slot is ended. Well, at least, that’s what Iyer thinks. Shreyas Iyer Posts a Magic Video to Kill Boredom, Says ‘Haters Won’t Believe.’

In an Instagram live session with his IPL franchise Delhi Capitals, the right-handed batsman said that there shouldn’t be any more debate about the number four position as he has been performing consistently at that position for over a year now. He even said that his batting style is quite flexible and he can at any position. Shreyas Iyer and Hardik Pandya Share Fun Activity on Instagram.

“I have told this in many interviews. There should be no more questions asked about India’s number 4 batting slot. If someone has played on that position for a year then he has secured that spot. Good feeling about securing the number 4 spot. You need to be flexible but I feel I can bat at any position depending on the condition,” Iyer said who has 748 runs from 18 ODIs and 417 runs from 21 T20Is.

Talking about his maiden ODI century which he scored earlier this year against New Zealand in Hamilton, Iyer said: “When I scored that century, the day before I saw the names on wall of fame, I saw Shikhar Dhawan’s name as well. I too wished of having my name there. The next day I scored a hundred.”