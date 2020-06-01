Shreyas Iyer Posts a Magic Video to Kill Boredom, Says ‘Haters Won’t Believe’

Shreyas Iyer (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Shreyas Iyer has posted a magic video where was seen hitting the ball which goes to his dog and a few family members and ultimately lands in the glass. The Indian cricketer at the start of the video was heard saying, “Haters won’t believe.” The Indian cricketer is known for posting whacky videos on social media. Amid lockdown due to the outspread of the coronavirus, the cricketing activities have been stalled all across the world. Even the IPL 2020 has been called off for an indefinite period of time. This is when the cricketers are coming up with whacky videos on social media. Shreyas Iyer too has joined the bandwagon and posted the video on social media. Shreyas Iyer and Hardik Pandya Share Fun Activity on Instagram, KL Rahul Reminds Them to Wash Hands Amid Coronavirus Outbreak.

In the video we see, Shreyas Iyer hitting the tennis ball which went to his dog and further to a few of his family members. The ball also hit the ceiling fan and then the furniture before landing into the glass. The clip made the fans wonder if this was one of the magic tricks by the Indian batsman. You can check out the clip below:

View this post on Instagram Batting practice done right 🎯 A post shared by Shreyas Iyer (@shreyas41) on May 30, 2020 at 3:42am PDT

A few days ago, the Delhi Capitals captain was seen playing ludo with his family on the iPad. Iyer took a selfie while playing the game and said that he was no time like spending quality time with your family. The Indian cricketer also said that they are quite competitive with each other but the best part was that they are having fun.