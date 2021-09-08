It's Shubman Gill's birthday today and the official account of the ICC shared a post on social media. The ICC flaunted the records of the Kolkata Knight Riders batsman on social media.

🏆 Under 19 Cricket World Cup Winner 🇮🇳 One of India’s Gabba Heroes 🏏 Three Test fifties And he’s only just turned 22. Happy birthday to young gun, Shubman Gill 🎂 pic.twitter.com/3xIFx6xADK — ICC (@ICC) September 8, 2021

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 08, 2021 09:59 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).