Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant reacted to India’s famous draw against Australia in the third Test at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Pant and Gill played crucial roles as India defied expectations to hold Australia to a draw in the third Test and keep themselves alive for a series win heading into the final match of the series. Gill scored 31 and was involved in a crucial 71-run opening partnership with Rohit Sharma that gave India a good start while Pant played a fabulous knock of 97 runs to help secure the historic draw. Wasim Jaffer Posts Hilarious Meme as a Response to Tim Paine’s Sledging With Ravichandran Ashwin During IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2021 (Watch Video).

Gill scored his maiden half-century in the first innings and gave his side a perfect start in the second after Australia had set India a 407-run target. Gill and Rohit, who scored a half-century in the second innings, saw-off the new ball and shared an important opening stand that greatly helped India’s cause. In the first innings, Gill scored 50 from 101 deliveries which had eight boundaries. In the second, he was out after a well-made 31 runs. “A team performance for the history books,” Gill captioned his post. Take a look at his post. Steve Smith Allegedly Scruffs Out Rishabh Pant’s Guard During IND vs AUS 3rd Test at SCG, Virender Sehwag and Others Slam Australian Cricketer's ‘Dirty Tricks’ (Watch Video).

Shubman Gill Reacts to India's Performance in IND vs AUS 3rd Test

A team performance for the history books 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/uOZQ0TNqJV — Shubman Gill (@RealShubmanGill) January 11, 2021

Pant's knock of 97 runs off 118 deliveries was studded with 12 boundaries and three maximums. Playing with an injured elbow, Pant was involved in a 148-run stand with Cheteshwar Pujara for the fourth wicket. He couldn’t keep wickets in the second innings after hurting his left elbow while batting in the first.

But with his team in need, Pant stepped out and played what many termed was his best Test innings. The southpaw took on the Aussie bowlers and spurred hopes for a famous India win. He, however, fell just three runs short of a third Test hundred. India though managed to hold on and save the Test. “Hard work truly pays off. Happy to contribute to the team. Well done boys. On to Brisbane,” wrote the 23-year-old on social media. Take a look at his post.

Hard Work Truly Pays Off, Says Rishabh Pant

Hard work truly pays off 💪. Happy to contribute to the team. Well done boys. 👏 On to Brisbane. ⏭️ @BCCI pic.twitter.com/RIhpNUsFoI — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) January 11, 2021

India, meanwhile, are still alive in the series with both sides level on 1-1 and now stand with a historic opportunity to clinching successive Test series wins in Australia. Other than Pant and Gill, Pujara, Hanuma Vihari and Ravichandran Ashwin played important roles in saving the Test. Pujara scored 77 from 205 balls while Vihari batted with a damaged hamstring and still remained not-out. He and Ashwin shared a 52-run stand in 42.4 overs to help India save the Test match.

