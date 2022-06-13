Dubai (UAE), Jun 13 (PTI) Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews and Pakistan's debutante spin sensation Tuba Hassan were on Monday voted the ICC's 'Player of the Month' for May in their respective categories.

Mathews was selected the stand-out male player after piling on runs over the course of his side's impressive ICC World Test Championship series victory against Bangladesh.

Amassing 344 runs at an average of 172 over the course of the two Tests, Mathews registered a huge score of 199 in the draw at Chattogram, and a supreme 145 not out in Mirpur.

His epic innings in the second Test enabled his side to post an imposing total of 506 and complete a 10-wicket victory, gaining valuable points in the ICC WTC standings.

Mathews becomes the first Sri Lankan player to be named the Player of the Month since its inception in January 2021, scooping the award ahead of fellow nominees Asitha Fernando (Sri Lanka), and Mushfiqur Rahim (Bangladesh).

Mathews said, "I am absolutely honoured and delighted to be the ICC Men's Player of the Month. I would like to congratulate Asitha Fernando and Mushfiqur Rahim who were front runners for this award, on their spectacular performances.

On the other hand, Hassan was awarded the to honour after enjoying significant success with the ball during her debut international series.

The 21-year-old leg spinner was instrumental in restricting scores set by opponents Sri Lanka in the three-game T20I series in Pakistan, where she captured the Player of the Series award, taking five wickets at an average of 8.8 and an economy rate of 3.66.

The highlight was during her debut international fixture in Karachi, in which she grabbed three for eight to limit the tourists to 106, setting the platform for a six-wicket win.

In securing this month's award, Hassan overcomes fellow nominees in compatriot Bismah Maroof, and Jersey's Trinity Smith.

Tuba is the first female player from Pakistan to win in the award.

