Australia national cricket team ravaged hosts Sri Lank in the recently concluded SL vs AUS Test series 2025. The Aussies won the first Test by a mammoth margin of an innings and 242 runs. The SL vs Aus 2nd Test 2025 was no different when the visitors clinched it with a nine-wicket win to conclude the series 2-0. Now, just ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, the two teams are playing a two-match ODI series. The first game of the SL vs AUS ODI series 2025 happens on February 12, 2025, from 10:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) at the R. Premadasa Stadium. Australia Beat Sri Lanka by Nine Wickets in SL vs AUS 2nd Test 2025; Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Spinners Shine as Clinical Aussies Register Emphatic 2–0 Clean Sweep.

This series is a perfect rehearsing opportunity for Australia before they go to Pakistan to face England, South Africa, and Afghanistan for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 group stage. Hosts Sri Lanka, who unfortunately couldn't qualify for the Champions Trophy, might treat this series as one to regain pride and prestige and take revenge for the big losses in the Test series.

Australia have been struggling with sudden blows in recent days, just ahead of the Champions Trophy. The Aussie captain Pat Cummins, who led them to a successful ICC ODI World Cup 2023, has been ruled out owing to injury. All-rounder Marcus Stoinis also retired from the format suddenly, despite being in the probable squad for the Champions Trophy. The Aussies need to deal with these changes and test the new team combination ahead of the mega event, and this could be the perfect podium. Dimuth Karunaratne Retires: ICC Lauds Former Sri Lanka Captain for His Commitment During SL vs AUS 2nd Test 2025.

SL vs AUS Head-To-Head Record in ODIs

The Sri Lanka national cricket team and Australia national cricket team have clashed against each other in 104 One-Day internationals, where the Lankan Lions have come out victorious only 36 times while the Aussies have won 64 games. Four matches ended with no results.

SL vs AUS 1st ODI 2025 Key Players

Wanindu Hasaranga Steve Smith Charith Asalanka Travis Head Kusal Mendis Adam Zampa

SL vs AUS 1st ODI 2025 Key Battles

Captain Charith Asalanka will surely be under some pressure to take revenge for Sri Lanka's loss in the Test series. The pitch at R Premadasa Stadium also offers some turn as it gets old, so the spinner Wanindu Hasaranga will need to do effective bowling against the Australian batters Steve Amith and Travis Head, who are also required to display their ability to lead. Experienced Kusal Mendis also needs to take responsibility. Adam Zampa, being the most well-groomed spinner of the Aussie camp, would be the prime hope of Australia when bowling.

SL vs AUS 1st ODI 2025 Venue and Match Timing

The Sri Lanka national cricket team vs Australia national cricket team 1st ODI 2025 will be played at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on February 12. The SL vs AUS 1st ODI 2025 will begin at 10:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST).

SL vs AUS 1st ODI 2025 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

The official broadcast partner of the SL vs AUS ODI series 2025 is Sony Sports Network in India. Fans can find viewing options for the SL vs AUS 1st ODI 2025 live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channel. Fans also have an online viewing option on the Sony Liv app, which will provide SL vs AUS ODI 2025 live streaming on its app and website, which will need a subscription. FanCode will provide SL vs AUS live streaming but fans will need a match pass for Rs 25.

SL vs AUS 1st ODI 2025 Likely XI

Sri Lanka National Cricket Team Likely XI: Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka (c), Janith Liyanage, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jeffrey Vandersay, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando.

Australia National Cricket Team Likely XI: Matt Short, Travis Head, Steve Smith (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Cooper Connolly, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Tanveer Sangha, Spencer Johnson.

