Sourav Ganguly Gets Nostalgic As Yuvraj Singh Shares Throwback Picture on Instagram

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh might have bid adieu to the game. However, he’s still relishing the old memories from his playing days. Recently, the southpaw went down memory lane and shared a throwback picture with his former teammates. The snap consisted the likes of Harbhajan Singh, VVS Laxman, Virender Sehwag, Dinesh Mongia and Mohammad Kaif. However, Yuvraj wasn’t sure that the click was taken from which tour as he asked in the caption “what tour is this?” Nevertheless, former Indian captain and current BCCI president helped the two time World Cup-winning all-rounder by telling him that the picture is from India’s 2002 Tour of England. Yuvraj Singh Trolls Kevin Pietersen During Live Chat With Marcus Rashford.

“@yuvisofficial ..oh youngeee .. looks like england 2002 .. what a tour it was,” wrote Ganguly in the comment section. Well, Ganguly has many fond memories from that tour and it seems like he hasn’t forgotten anything from the epic series. India managed to draw the Test series 1-1 while the Men in Blue clinched the ODI leg of the tour. In fact, it was the same tour where Ganguly took his shirt off in Lord’s after India won the Natwest tri-series. Meanwhile, have a look at the post.

Yuvraj, who was still new to international cricket at that time, played a crucial role in making India’s campaign successful in the tour. Chasing a mammoth total of 326 in the final ODI, the visitors were reeling at 146/5 with the likes of Sourav Ganguly, Virender Sehwag, Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar back in the hut. However, Yuvraj joined forces with Mohammad Kaif and guided India to a two-wicket triumph.

