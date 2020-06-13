Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Yuvraj Singh Trolls Kevin Pietersen During Live Chat With Marcus Rashford, Former England Cricketer Responds in True 'Chelsea Fan' Style

Cricket Team Latestly| Jun 13, 2020 10:58 PM IST
Yuvraj Singh Trolls Kevin Pietersen During Live Chat With Marcus Rashford, Former England Cricketer Responds in True 'Chelsea Fan' Style
Yuvraj Singh & Kevin Pietersen (Photo Credits: Getty Imges

With Premier League gearing up for a return on June 17, Manchester United star Marcus Rashford was involved in live chat on Twitter with Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh. During the chat, the former cricketer trolled Englishman Kevin Pietersen who is an avid Chelsea fan, to which the Englishman was quick to respond. Rashford’s United have faced the Blues three times this season with the Red Devils coming out on top on every occasion. Yuvraj Singh Recalls Being Called ‘Pie-Chucker’ by Kevin Pietersen in 2008, Says ‘Didn’t Feel Bad, I Actually’ Laughed.

During their conversation on Sony Sports’ official Twitter account, Yuvraj Singh who wore a Manchester United jersey made fun of Kevin Pietersen and his Chelsea connections. Making fun of the former English batsmen, the 38-year-old explained to the footballer that Pietersen is a cricketer who hails from South Africa and is angry because of United defeating the Blues last season and Rashford scoring against them. ‘Felt I Have Shaken Hands With God’: Yuvraj Singh Recalls His First Interaction With Sachin Tendulkar.

Yuvraj in a tweet while taking a dig at Pietersen said 'I think only way he will come back is when Chelsea beats United ! So we have to wait a while’ the former Indian cricketer wrote.

Yuvraj Trolls Pietersen

However, the former England batsman was quick to respond as shared a photo of the Premier League’s top four and asked Yuvraj to spot Manchester United. ‘Oops, I don’t see Man Utd?!?!’ the 39-year-old replied.

Pietersen's response

Speaking of the Premier League, Manchester United will be in action on June 19 as they travel to Tottenham Hotspur while Chelse play a couple of days later as they make a trip to Aston Villa. Both teams are involved in the race for Champions League places, with the Blues leading the Red Devils by three points and occupying the final UCL spot.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2020 10:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

