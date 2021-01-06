Sourav Ganguly is set to be discharged from the Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata on January 7 after being admitted on Saturday following a mild heart attack. The BCCI president is now in stable condition. Initial reports suggested that the 48-year-old was set to be released on January 6 but decided to stay for an extra day to make sure all necessary precautions are taken. Sourav Ganguly Health Update: BCCI President’s All Parameters Normal.

The doctors at the Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata have claimed that the BCCI president is ‘clinically fit’ and will be discharged a day later than planned after Sourav Ganguly wanted to stay back for an additional day.

Health Update

#SouravGanguly who is admitted here is doing well. He is clinically fit. He wanted to stay back in the hospital for one more today so he will go home tomorrow: Woodlands Hospital, Kolkata pic.twitter.com/PxNyZHxbEu — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2021

A nine-member board of senior doctors discussed the BCCI president’s condition on Monday and reached an agreement that angioplasty can be deferred to a later date as the 48-year-old was stable and is recovering well.

'The medical board came to a consensus that deferring angioplasty, for now, is a safer option as Mr. Ganguly is stable, does not have chest pain and is on optimal management,' Dr. Basu, a member of the board, said.

Treating doctors will keep a constant eye on his health condition and take appropriate measures at his home after he is discharged, Woodlands Hospital MD and CEO Dr. Rupali Basu said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 06, 2021 11:32 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).