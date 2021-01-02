BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has been admitted to the Woodland Hospital in Kolkata, West Bengal after reportedly sustaining some cardiac issues. The former Indian captain has been busy in recent times with the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 round the corner. Although any official confirmation is yet to come, known journalist Boria Majumdar revealed that Ganguly had some heart issues but is now recovering well. “He had a heart issue and is in Woodlands hospital. But is stable will need a procedure confirm hospital sources. Should be out of the woods in the next few hours. I wish him a speedy recovery. @SGanguly99,” Majumdar tweeted.

In another tweet, Majumdar said that the BCCI boss felt dizzy during his gym session earlier this morning. “He (Ganguly) felt dizzy when he was in the gym and he went to Woodlands to get the Tests done. That’s when it came to light that there was a cardiac issue and the hospital has now created a 3 member board with Dr. Saroj Mondal who will perform the procedure. @SGanguly99 get well soon,” he wrote in another tweet.

Earlier this week, Ganguly had also cleared the air about him joining politics ahead of West Bengal Assembly polls next year. He had stated that he went to meet the state’s Governor upon invitation.

