Kolkata, Jan 4: BCCI president and former India captain Sourav Ganguly had an "uneventful" night and echocardiography will be done to check his his heart function during the day, the Woodlands Hospital said in its latest medical bulletin on Monday.

A medical board of nine members will meet at 11.30 a.m. to discuss further treatment plan along with his family members, the hospital said. Sourav Ganguly Health Update: BCCI President Tests Negative For COVID-19, Currently Afebrile.

"Treating doctors are keeping constant vigil on his health situation and taking appropriate measures from time to time," the bulletin stated. PM Narendra Modi Spoke to Sourav Ganguly and his Wife Dona, Inquired About BCCI President’s Health Over Phone.

Ganguly on Saturday morning suffered dizziness and a sudden blackout following mild chest pain after a workout session at his Behala residence. He called up his family doctor who advised him to get admitted to a hospital immediately from where he was moved to superspeciality facility at Woodlands Hospital.

On Sunday afternoon, he underwent coronary angiography.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among a number of high profile leaders who called on Ganguly to know about his well-being.

Ganguly told the prime minister that he was feeling better now. Modi also talked to his wife Donna.

