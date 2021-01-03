Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Sourav Ganguly who is in hospital following a hear-attack. PM Modi inquired about Ganguly’s health and wished him a speedy recovery when he spoke to the former India captain via a phone call on Sunday. The former cricketer on Saturday underwent angioplasty after heart issues while he was working out in a gym. Sourav Ganguly Health Update: BCCI President's Further Treatment Plan to Be Discussed on Monday, Says Hospital.

PM Modi also spoke to Ganguly’s wife Dona. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to BCCI President Sourav Ganguly today morning. PM also spoke to Dona Ganguly. He inquired about his health and wished him a speedy recovery,” reported news agency ANI. Sourav Ganguly Health Update: BCCI President Tests Negative For COVID-19, Currently Afebrile.

PM Speaks to Sourav Ganguly

Woodlands hospital in a statement earlier said that medical board will meet on Monday and discuss regarding Ganguly’s further treatment plan. The doctors earlier said that Saturday night was "uneventful" and Ganguly "slept well". On Saturday, Home Minster Amit Shah also called Ganguly's wife and asked about his health.

